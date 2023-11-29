Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VGR opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

