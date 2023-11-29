Zijin Mining Group Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY)

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Zijin Mining Group Trading Down 2.1 %

ZIJMY stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. Zijin Mining Group has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

