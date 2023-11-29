Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

