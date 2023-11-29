Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance
Shares of CJEWY stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
