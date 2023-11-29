PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Plans $0.05 Dividend

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0479 per share on Thursday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

