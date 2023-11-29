Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.90 billion. Celestica also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. Celestica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $10,445,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

