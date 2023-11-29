The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.
Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$58.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.10. The company has a market cap of C$70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.41.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
