Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Renew Stock Performance

RNWH stock opened at GBX 813 ($10.27) on Wednesday. Renew has a 1-year low of GBX 650 ($8.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 824 ($10.41). The firm has a market cap of £643.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,467.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 725.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 727.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 950 ($12.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

