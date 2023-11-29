Vp plc (LON:VP) Plans GBX 11.50 Dividend

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 615 ($7.77) on Wednesday. VP has a one year low of GBX 460 ($5.81) and a one year high of GBX 730 ($9.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 525.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 569.18. The stock has a market cap of £246.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.14) price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

