Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Focusrite Stock Down 2.5 %

TUNE stock opened at GBX 446.67 ($5.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £264.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 473.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 496.15. Focusrite has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($10.99).

About Focusrite

Featured Articles

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

