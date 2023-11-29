Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Focusrite Stock Down 2.5 %
TUNE stock opened at GBX 446.67 ($5.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £264.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 473.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 496.15. Focusrite has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($10.99).
About Focusrite
