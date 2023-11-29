Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Orange County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Orange County Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $263.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 23.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $53,177.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $53,177.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $49,974.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,543 shares of company stock valued at $112,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

