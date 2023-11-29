Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $177.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

