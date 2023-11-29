Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 4,075 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $25,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

