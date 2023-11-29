Cibc World Market Inc. Invests $17.03 Million in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 369,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,027,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of ATS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ATS stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. ATS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

