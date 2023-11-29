Cibc World Market Inc. Has $23.04 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.94.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $432.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.49 and a 200-day moving average of $383.81. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $437.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

