iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

