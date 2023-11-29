Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 4,799 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,562,000 after buying an additional 68,670 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,281,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $322.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

