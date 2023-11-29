Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 22,055 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $25,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $2,401,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 69.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 644,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,687,000 after buying an additional 264,712 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 40.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %

PWR opened at $183.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

