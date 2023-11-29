Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 25,605 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cencora by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $201.02 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

