Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 892.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS opened at $152.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

