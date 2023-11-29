Ossiam Has $11.67 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 16,345.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,325 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.10% of Mosaic worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.2 %

MOS stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

