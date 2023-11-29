Ossiam Buys 25,495 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ossiam raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

ESS opened at $215.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.37.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

