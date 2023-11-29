Ossiam Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 217,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,119,000. Ossiam owned 0.06% of Tyson Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after buying an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,864,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

