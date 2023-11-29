Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,086 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $32,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

