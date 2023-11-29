Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,888 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,888 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 836,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150,936 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,556,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.