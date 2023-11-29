Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 106,404 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106,404 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 23.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 38,750 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 27,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 239,907 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

FAX opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

