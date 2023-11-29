Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,825,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 562.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.89 and a one year high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.