Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,270 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,571.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEBO

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.