The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Popular were worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 51.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Popular Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.88. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,986 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

