Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $17.72 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,824,000 after buying an additional 242,619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 29.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.1 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

