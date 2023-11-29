189,148 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

VIRT stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

