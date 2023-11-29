GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 18,034.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRK stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $533.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 22.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, August 14th.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

