Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,627 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,057 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $233.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.