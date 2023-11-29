Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 116,033 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,033 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 331.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HOPE opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

