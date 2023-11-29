Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $16.77 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $162.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average is $143.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

