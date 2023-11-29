Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 890,603 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

