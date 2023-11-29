Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 22.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth $217,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.