Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 2.76. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. BTIG Research raised their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

