Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 68,364 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,364 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Owens Corning worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Owens Corning by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

