Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 950 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 6.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BOCT stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

