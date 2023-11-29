Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 178 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

