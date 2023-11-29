Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Parsons by 1.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Parsons by 818.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Parsons Stock Down 1.5 %

PSN opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $63.83.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

