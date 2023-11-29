Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 11,931 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,169 shares of company stock valued at $109,406,290 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $277.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 157.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $278.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

