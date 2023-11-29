Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 229 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 184,657 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

