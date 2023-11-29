Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

