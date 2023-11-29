Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $96.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

