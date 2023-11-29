SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $464.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

