Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 189 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $131.99.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

