Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 55 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $203.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.72 and a 200-day moving average of $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

