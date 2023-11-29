Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Get Our Latest Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.