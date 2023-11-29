Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,977,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,733,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

